Wes Streeting Backs Sam Tarry Rival Jas Athwal in Labour Re-Selection Civil War

Sam Tarry’s battle to retain his Ilford South seat in the Labour re-selection civil war is exposing the gulf between the left and right of the party, right up to the Shadow Cabinet. While Angie keeps schtum over her boyfriend’s fight, her frontbench colleague Wes Streeting has declared who he’s backing: his personal friend, and Tarry’s direct rival, Jas Athwal. Awkward.

Streeting is now listed as the first endorser on Athwal’s campaign page, writing:

“I’m proud to have served as Jas’ Deputy Leader and prouder still to call him a friend. Nobody is more qualified to represent Ilford South in Parliament.”

He’s also recently changed his Facebook cover image to a snap featuring the pair alongside Sadiq Khan, which is no coincidence.

As LabourList point out, Tarry’s already had the likes of Barry Gardiner and Kate Osborne out on the trail for him. Sir Keir himself is keeping quiet, although given he sacked Tarry as Shadow Transport Minister in the first place, it doesn’t take a genius to work out his likely preference. Guido also notices Sir Keir appears in a photo alongside Athwal on the latter’s website…