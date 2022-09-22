Lord Rothermere Takes Mail Publisher Chief Executive Role

The Financial Times reports Lord Rothermere is set to take over as chief executive of the Daily Mail publisher DMGT, as he assumes control of day-to-day operations. The move comes following the family’s £2.4 billion takeover of the company, which Rothermere says will allow the company to become “masters of our own destiny”. He replaces Paul Zwillenberg, who oversaw a refocus on consumer media, setting the paper on a course for “long-term success”. This will only encourage the Twitter conspiracists
