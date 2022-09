As expected, Kwasi has announced the National Insurance hike will be reversed, taking effect from November 6. There had been questions over the payment thresholds, given Rishi raised the Primary Threshold to align with the income tax personal allowance (£12,570) back in July. It’s now been confirmed the new, higher threshold will be retained. The Treasury says almost 30 million people will be better off by an average of over £500 in 2023-24. That’s more like it…