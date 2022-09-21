Wandsworth Labour’s Woke Waste

Not content with ditching promised tax cuts, or wasting £1,000,000 on vanity projects, the newly in control clowns at Wandsworth Labour are reverting back to their wasteful ways. Members of the Grants Sub-Committee will today debate a proposal to give £10,000 to a scheme that gives children the life-changing experience of… playing volleyball. The essential and worthy scheme will of course be targeted to those who need it most “especially those who are BAME (Black and Minority Ethnic), Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual or Transgender”. Because no plight is greater than that of Wandsworth’s transgender children…

Irrespective of any progressive PR the scheme could provide Wandsworth Labour, £10,000 for some volleyball nets clearly doesn’t represent value for money. This is the view shared by the council officer’s assessment, who criticises a lack of delivery plan and the fact as a pre-existing sports club, it shouldn’t need so much money. Despite this, the virtue-signalling volleyball is still being pushed by Labour Councillor Jamie Colclough, who calls it a “wonderful project” for children “unable to take part in normal circumstances due to their background”. Wandsworth Labour are once again serving a fault for taxpayers.