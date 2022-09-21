Putin Announces Call Up

Putin this morning announced an immediate partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists and threatened to nuke Ukraine. He avoided ordering an unpopular mass conscription by specifying only reservists with training and experience would be called to join up. Menacingly Putin said in the pre-recorded television address “To defend Russia and our people, we doubtlessly will use all resources at our disposal… This is not a bluff.” Which is an unsubtle nuclear threat, though most Western governments do think he’s bluffing…