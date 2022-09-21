NHS Still Hiring More Diversity Managers Despite Liz’s Promise to Scrap Woke Jobs

Having promised to fight “left-wing groupthink in government” and “offer value“, it looks like Liz will have a task on her hands if she’s serious about cutting back on woke Whitehall waste. The NHS is currently advertising for six more diversity and inclusion managers, advisers and coordinators with salaries reaching up to £55,000. Here we go again.

Of course, the new Number 10 has only been in office for two weeks, and a couple of these roles were posted on the NHS job board just two days after Liz became PM. Still, the most recent adverts appeared last night, and these jobs have a habit of spawning like mushrooms. Anyone hoping to become the next ‘Senior Diversity and Inclusion Advisor’ for the UK Health Security Agency has until the 11th October to get an application in. As always, don’t be put off by failure. There’s bound to be another vacancy soon…