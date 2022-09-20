WATCH: Michelle Donelan Confirms She Rejected Resignation Payout

Guido tips his hat to Michelle Donelan. True to her word, the now-Culture Secretary has confirmed she refused to accept the severance pay for her 36-hour tenure as Education Secretary back in July – a promise she first made to Guido the day after she resigned. While she had pledged to give the £16,876.25 to charity if she automatically received the cash, it turns out it never even got to that point. Speaking to Kay Burley, Donelan revealed the payment didn’t go through in the first place:

“I rejected it… Well it was taxpayers’ money, so I think it would be wrong for me to take taxpayers’ money, then decide which charity I wanted to then give it to. So I was very clear that if I was able to reject it, I would reject it.”

Well-handled…