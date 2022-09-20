Labour MPs Now Keen on Dropped US Trade Deal They Opposed

Liz Truss today provided journalists with the honest yet disappointing update that negotiations on a UK-US trade deal would not start in the “short to medium-term”. Naturally Labour MPs were quick to jump on this admission with criticism. Gareth Thomas called it a “huge failure“, Sarah Champion argued “This failure lies squarely with Truss”, Karl Turner asked “What’s gone wrong?” and Marsha de Cordova took it as reason to claim “The PM has already failed at her job”. Damning…

Those lines are quite a pivot from hyperbolic statements they made on the dangers of a US trade deal. Gareth claimed “the NHS will be at risk… never mind the chlorinated chicken & the increase in US agricultural imports that could hit our farmers hard”, Sarah said “No thanks” citing concerns over food safety and animal welfare, Karl insisted it would involve “flogging our NHS off” while Marsha called it a “disaster for working people”. They have only become keen on the deal they opposed now it is off…

Despite much of the chattering classes embarking on self-flagellation, Britain’s American trade prospects remain good. The United States remains the UK’s largest trading partner, while the UK is second only to Germany on their list. Katy Balls points out that Liz has cleared the Cabinet of protectionist voices, whilst aiming for a backdoor to a US trade deal through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. It’s not all doom and gloom.