Financiers Launch Funds to Track Politicians’ Trades

Investors could soon have the chance to capitalise on the inside knowledge of US politicians, as two ETFs are set to launch. The two funds, dubbed NANC and KRUZ in honour of Nancy Pelosi and Ted Cruz, track the trades of Democrat and Republican politicians respectively. The investment opportunity is only made possible by the failure of US lawmakers to pass bipartisan reforms to ban congressional trading. No conflict of interest there…

The move comes amidst scrutiny of congressional trading, with over $290 million being spent in 2021, and could prove lucrative considering congressional trades outperformed the market last year. Co-conspirators curious of capital movements on Capitol Hill can also track congressional trades at Capitoltrades. This article does not constitute financial advice…