Vogue Editor Doesn’t Rule Out Truss Feature

There’s a glimmer of hope yet that Liz Truss may fulfil her dream of being featured in Vogue, as the editor tells Krishnan Guru-Murthy his attitude is ‘wait and see’ rather than a straight no. During the leadership campaign Nicola Sturgeon told a fringe audience that her only real interaction with Liz Truss had been at the COP26 summit where the future PM only asked her how the First Minister had secured a big feature in the glamourous lifestyle magazine.

“That was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about, she wanted to know how she could get into Vogue – and she calls me an attention-seeker… I said to her they came and asked me. I didn’t really mean to do this, but I said to her it hadn’t actually been my first time in Vogue, it had been my second time. It looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp. I’m sure she’ll be in Vogue before too long.”

While editor Edward Enninful didn’t rule out a big Truss interview and photoshoot, there do seem to be some ideological differences between the new PM and the magazine’s editorial line on progressive social attitudes.

KGM: Would you put Liz Truss in Vogue? EE: Haha, someone asked me that question before. Let’s see how she pans out, how about that. KGM: That doesn’t tell me much. What do you think of her? EE: I’d like to see what she does as a leader… and then we can have this conversation again in six months’ time.

The clock is ticking…

Hat-tip to The Sun for the splash mock-up…