Train Drivers to Strike on Last Day of Tory Conference

Pump the brakes: train drivers at 12 rail companies are once again set to strike, this time on October 1st and 5th. October 5th happens to be the last day of Tory Conference in Birmingham. Looks like Labour members won’t be the only ones to have their big week derailed by the union barons.

The 12 companies striking are: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Cross Country, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railways, Hull, LNER, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern, Transpennine Express and West Midlands Trains. Hungover hacks and staffers better start looking up the bus timetables…