Radio Silence from James Harding Over CCHQ Judicial Review Threat

Guido’s still waiting with bated breath for any updates on James Harding’s threat to sue the Tories. It’s been just over two weeks since Tortoise Media warned CCHQ they were planning to initiate a Judicial Review over the Party’s refusal to answer questions about its membership, and since then, it’s all gone quiet. In Harding’s defence, a lot has changed in world since then, so maybe he forgot he ever sent the letter. Or maybe it just got lost in the post.

Then again, Harding’s also yet to respond to Guido’s own pre-judicial review letter, so it’s possible he’s got a lot of admin to get through first. Guido looks forward to hearing from him soon. The world is waiting…

 
mdi-tag-outline Tortoise Media
mdi-account-multiple-outline James Harding
mdi-timer September 15 2022 @ 12:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments