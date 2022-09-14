Time Running Out to Claim LibDems’ Conference Cash Refund

Anyone who booked a ticket to the now-cancelled LibDem conference – there’s bound to be at least one or two out there – be warned: time is running out to get a refund. Unless you submit a claim by October 3rd, the party will interpret your tardiness as “generosity” and simply keep the money. Just as Her Majesty would have wanted.

In an email sent to members last night, the LibDem Conference Office explained it’s simply “not possible to chase over 3000+ attendees individually“, so they really have no choice but to keep the cash unless they hear otherwise:

“As I’m sure you can appreciate, we are working through lots of questions and queries from members, and it is not possible to chase over 3,000+ attendees individually. Therefore, after this date, if we have not heard from you, we will assume that you are happy to donate your fee to us, and we thank you for your generosity.”

The LibDems raised £1.4 million in Q1 this year. Every little helps, though…