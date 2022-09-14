Russian Courts Tell Guido to Remove Article

Guido was surprised to see an email from Balashovsky district court in his inbox, informing him of a court decision on the July 29th that a 2014 article regarding Russia Today should either be edited to remove certain non-permissible links, or be banned entirely for Russian co-conspirators. Of whom there are roughly 100 readers per month mostly on the orientation course for Russian diplomats…
After being informed of the court’s decision, the publisher is told they have to “take immediate measures to remove and (or) to limit the access to the Internet web-site containing information prohibited for distribution in the Russian Federation.” If Guido fails to do so, the court instructs the hosting provider to restrict access to the website “within 24 hours from receipt of the notification”. Failing to do so would be a contemp of court…
Talking of contempt, Guido replied to the takedown request with requisite respect towards the court’s decision:
Russia’s court battle with Guido will no doubt come as a surprise to Jolyon Maugham, who this morning erroneously tweeted that “Guido Fawkes started taking money from the Russian embassy and making friends with Russian spies.” Not actually the whole truth and nothing but the truth Jolyon…
Read the email in full below or see the PDF here:
Notice of making an entry into the “Unified register of domain names, Internet web-site page links and network addresses enabling to identify the Internet web-sites containing the information prohibited for public distribution in the Russian Federation”.
In accordance with No. 7 of Article 15.1. of the Federal Law dated 27.07.2006 No. 149-FZ “On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection” we notify you that on the basis of a decision of court/state body decision (Balashovsky district court – Saratov region) dated 29.07.2022 No 2а-1-768/2022 Internet web-site page (s) link (s) https://order-order.com/2014/10/30/talking-heads-should-go-on-russia-today-uk/ was (were) included in the “Unified register of domain names, Internet web-site page links and network addresses enabling to identify the Internet web-sites containing the information prohibited for public distribution in the Russian Federation”, the number of the register entry is 1783499-РИ due to the fact that this Internet web-site page (s) link (s) contains prohibited for distribution in the Russian Federation on the basis of a decision of court.
It is necessary to immediately inform the owner of the revealed Internet web-site about this fact, and to notify him of the need to remove the information prohibited for distribution in the Russian Federation immediately.
After receiving from the hosting provider a notification of inclusion of the domain name and (or) the Internet web-site page link in the Register, the Internet website owner shall take immediate measures to remove and (or) to limit the access to the Internet web-site containing information prohibited for distribution in the Russian Federation.
In case the Internet web-site owner fails to fulfill this requirement, the hosting provider must restrict the access to the web-site in question within 24 hours from the receipt of the notification.
In case the Internet web-site owner fails to fulfill this requirement or to act appropriately, the hosting provider is required to limit an access to this Internet web-site within 24 hours.
In case the hosting provider and (or) the Internet web-site owner fail to take these measures, the network address enabling to identify Internet web-sites containing the information prohibited for distribution in the Russian Federation will be decided to be entered into the Register and to be limited for access by operators.
The decision about entering the domain names, Internet web-site page links and network addresses enabling to identify the Internet web-sites containing the information prohibited for distribution in the Russian Federation can be appealed to a court by the owner of the Internet web-site, the hosting provider or the operator providing an access to the Internet data telecommunications network within three months from the date of taking such decision.
The information on the availability of Internet web-site page links, Internet domain names and network addresses in the Unified Register is accessible on a 24-hour basis at the following web address: http://eais.rkn.gov.ru/en/ . You can also clarify the legal basis of the domain names and URLs adding to the Unified Register via this form.
The notification about the deleting of the prohibited information should be sent to the zapret-info@rkn.gov.ru. In case of the deleting approved by Roskomnadzor, the information about the domain names and URLs of the web-pages or network addresses is being excluded from the Unified Register.
This Notice is duly signed electronically by the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications.