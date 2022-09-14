Russian Courts Tell Guido to Remove Article

Guido was surprised to see an email from Balashovsky district court in his inbox, informing him of a court decision on the July 29th that a 2014 article regarding Russia Today should either be edited to remove certain non-permissible links, or be banned entirely for Russian co-conspirators. Of whom there are roughly 100 readers per month mostly on the orientation course for Russian diplomats…

After being informed of the court’s decision, the publisher is told they have to “take immediate measures to remove and (or) to limit the access to the Internet web-site containing information prohibited for distribution in the Russian Federation.” If Guido fails to do so, the court instructs the hosting provider to restrict access to the website “within 24 hours from receipt of the notification”. Failing to do so would be a contemp of court…

Talking of contempt, Guido replied to the takedown request with requisite respect towards the court’s decision:

Russia’s court battle with Guido will no doubt come as a surprise to Jolyon Maugham, who this morning erroneously tweeted that “Guido Fawkes started taking money from the Russian embassy and making friends with Russian spies.” Not actually the whole truth and nothing but the truth Jolyon…

Read the email in full below or see the PDF here: