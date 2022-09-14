Hancock Braving SAS: Who Dares Wins

Matt Hancock has been approached to appear on reality TV series SAS: Who Dares Wins. It wouldn’t be the first time his audio-visual antics had amused the public. The reality show puts contestants through taxing physical challenges and has featured such illustrious alumni as Katie Price, Joey Essex and Kerry Katona. On with socks, Hancock…

The former Health Secretary, who is no doubt well prepared on account of his active lifestyle, was offered the place after impressing producers in a meeting. The Sun quotes a source saying Matt hopes the show would help him show the public a “different side to himself”, perhaps even an Ed Balls style public redemption. Haven’t they seen enough?