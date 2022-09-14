Corbyn & Davis Join Up to Fight For Free Speech

An unlikely coalition has formed between hardline Tory David Davis and Comrade Corbyn. Both have launched a push to defend freedom of speech in the wake of the obviously wrong arrests of republic protesters over the course of this week. Two days ago, Davis wrote to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland “expressing my concern that an anti-monarchy protestor has been charged by police.” Since he wrote that letter, a second protester has been charged outside the gates of Westminster.

Jeremy Corbyn, who also tweeted that “the arrest of republican protestors is wrong, anti-democratic and an abuse of the law”, provided surprise cross-party backing to long-time freedom fighter Davis, congratulating him on his message:

Well said David. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 13, 2022

Corbyn, Davis, most of the Socialist Campaign Group, Guido and the Free Speech Union – Theresa’s coalition of chaos has finally come to fruition…