SpAd Updates: Tuesday 13 September

A week on from Liz taking the reins at Downing Street, Guido has a few more names emerging as SpAds:

Kit Malthouse – Education: Robyn Stavely is staying with Kit from his time as policing minister Rory Gribbell is joining him from the No. 10 policy unit

Michelle Donelan – DCMS: Sam Hamilton sticks with Michelle from her time at DfE Steph Schwarz remains at DCMS after joining Nadine from Tom Skinner will be joining Michelle after conference, making the move from CCHQ where he’s currently Director of Conference, Operations and Visits

Anne-Marie Trevelyan – Transport: Rhiannon Padley & Will Holloway both move over with Anne-Marie from International Trade

Wendy Morton – Chief Whip: Tom Irven joins Morton after briefly leaving the whips’ office to support Mark Spencer as Leader of the House. Guido understands Penny is one of those dragging her feet on new hires…

Chloe Smith – DWP: Smith has finished emptying out the CPS by taking on two of their staff, Lauren Maher and James Heywood. Maher was a comms officer and Heywood their Head of Welfare and Opportunity. Maher and Heywood join Cal Price who was the CPS’s director of comms and has since joined Simon Clarke at DLUHC…

Jake Berry – party Chairman – takes on Joe Barker from his Commons office

Guy Miscampbell has joined the No. 10 briefing team

Guido heard on the grapevine that No. 10 was hoping to get SpAds nailed down by tomorrow, though by the look of things that deadline will be missed in quite a few departments. Plenty of Cabinet Ministers with policy SpAds in place still need to pick up communications SpAds, such as Jacob Rees-Mogg. Kemi Badenoch, Ranil Jayawardena and most ministers of state all remain without advisers thus far. The previously-floated desire of No. 10 to see two SpAds per department appears to have gone out of the window.

Read the list in full as it stands below: