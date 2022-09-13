MP Submits Complaint About Royal-Hating Hansard Reporter

Following Guido’s report that a monarch-despising Hansard reporter had skipped the queue yesterday to watch the King’s address in Westminster Hall, he understands an MP has lodged a complaint against the staffer with the speaker. The MP’s complaint is on the grounds that Dominic Borghino’s behaviour, both in his posts and selfies around the estate, are in breach of the rules for passholders. Staff are constantly reminded holding a pass a privilege not a right. The MP opines:

“I suppose if the most interesting thing about you is that you’ve grown a mullet and gained some much craved attention mocking the death of a 96 year of Great Grandmother, then what we really should feel is pity.

However, the truth is that holding a pass to work on the parliamentary estate is a privilege and not a right and it comes with responsibilities and an acceptance of basic standards and courtesies. This individual clearly has not met those standards and I hope that his pass will be reviewed.

If he’s so offended by the Crown in Parliament which underpins our parliamentary democracy, then perhaps he ought not work in that Parliament!”