IPSA Pauses Publishing MP Expenses in Memory of The Queen

IPSA has announced that scheduled publication of business cost data will be delayed as a result of the death of the Queen. She was a massive opponent of publishing MP’s expenses data; it’s what she would have wanted…

This latest nonsensical expression of sympathy with His Majesty the King’s recent bereavement comes just days after Guido revealed two MPs had suspended “non-urgent” casework as a mark of respect. IPSA’s move also comes almost a year after they stopped publishing MPs’ expenses details in the wake of Sir David Amess’s murder. It’s almost like they’re looking for any excuse…
