Government “Considering” Cutting Short MPs’ Conference Recess

Following yesterday’s summary of all the diary rejigging caused by the mourning period and the state funeral, the PM’s spokesperson today confirmed the government is considering cutting short the conference recess period, currently set for 22nd September – 17th October, by at least a week:

“That’s something that would need House agreement and we will want to consider that…”

Clearly a necessary move given the emergency legislation that needs to be passed. Although the window of opportunity for the House to actually make the decision is pretty small…