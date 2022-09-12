Monarchy-Hating Hansard Staffer First in Line to Watch King’s Address

Last week, Guido’s attention was drawn to one member of parliamentary staff working on the estate whose reaction to the death of Her Majesty was out of step with most others’. While even Jeremy Corbyn managed to draft a pleasant memorial tweet, trainee Hansard reporter Dominic Borghino took to Instagram with selfies in his parliamentary office, post “what a shame !!!! anyway x”, and lightheartedly ask “where were u when she died”. His look was complete with a mullet and mini-skirt…

As a keen proponent of free speech, not least the right to hold republican views, Guido left the tip-off alone. Tuning into today’s coverage of King Charles’ address in Westminster Hall, however, he was astonished to see this monarch-hating staffer proudly sitting among the congregation; while plenty of pro-monarchy parliamentary staffers couldn’t be accommodated. As Borghino said on Thursday, “i am nothing if not an opportunist ❤️“…

Seeing Dominic in attendance is even more surprising given his views on the ex-wife of the new king…

Undoubtedly Dom won’t be able to resist skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state, as all grey security pass holders are being allowed to do. No doubt genuine royal-lovers among the ranks of MP’s staffers won’t be able to take the time out to queue up for 20 hours to do likewise. This will no doubt only add to the anger of parliamentary staffers who have been denied such a privilege. Perhaps they should try sharing tasteless jokes on Instagram too…