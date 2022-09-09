Tories and Labour Suspend Campaigning

As expected, both the Tories and Labour have paused campaigning. A message was sent out by CCHQ last night “suspending all of our campaigning activities across the UK until further notice.” Similarly Labour put out a message going further, explicitly warning all MPs and staff from even social media campaigning:

“The Labour Party have advised that all campaigning is to be suspended, until explicitly lifted. This includes social media posting – please cancel any promoted ads you have online. Please keep your eyes open for further updates as we await announcements.”

The LibDems have also stopped campaigning. With King Charles instituting 17 days of mourning, the death of Queen Elizabeth will certainly cast shadows over all three of the major parties’ conferences. Guido understands the Tories are having conversations about how to proceed with their Birmingham gathering in light of the news. With politics grinding to a halt, it’s going to be difficult for PM Truss to enjoy the full political dividend from yesterday’s energy policy announcement…