Pausing Weather Forecasts & Interest Rate Rises: The Most Absurd Corporate Reactions to the Queen’s Passing

A long period of national mourning, rolling coverage of the news and a pause to most governmental duties were all to be expected in the wake of Her Majesty’s death. Statements of condolence from both individuals and businesses are also, undoubtedly, welcome and appropriate, though quite what Queen Elizabeth would have thought of “Shrek’s Adventure! London” paying tribute to her life and service we can only imagine. Moves to pause or cancel dozens of national events, however, are starting to look somewhat over the top…

The Telegraph’s Madeline Grant has begun collating some of the more illogical responses to the Queen’s death:

The Met Office has declared they will only be “posting daily forecasts and warnings” rather than weekly “as a mark of respect”

The Junior and Mini Great North Fun Run has been postponed

The Last Night of the Proms has been cancelled, which many were looking forward to as the first large-scale opportunity to sing God Save the King

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has postponed its decision on interest rates for a week. It’s not like this country faces any immediate economic challenges…

Negroni week has been postponed

The final three stages of the Tour of Britain have been cancelled

Football has been cancelled, even though rugby matches this weekend will continue

The NHS has cancelled all internal communications

The death of Her Majesty will be seen by many as a tragedy. Guido’s just not sure whether pausing weather forecasts is quite what she’d have wanted…