Mick Lynch Suspends RMT Strikes After Queen’s Death

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has called off the planned rail strikes – scheduled for 15th and 17th September – out of respect for the Queen. In a statement last night, the union boss announced the strike action had been postponed until further notice as members “[join] the whole nation in paying its respects”:

“The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended. We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

The Communication Workers Union has also called off a planned Royal Mail strike, with General Secretary Dave Ward saying “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen, and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action,”

Fair play to both Lynch and Ward, whether they’re genuinely in mourning or its cynical comms, they made the right call…