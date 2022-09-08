Read in Full: Rishi & Liz’s Campaign Donors

The latest register of interests is out, and with it we can finally see who donated to Liz and Rishi’s leadership campaigns. Despite a £300,000 spending limit, both candidates received well in excess of this: Liz raked in £424,349, however Rishi beat this with £449,570.

Rishi Sunak:

Lord Michael Farmer – £23,470

James Diner – £10,000

Dr Selva Pankaj – £25,000

Lord Michael Spencer – £25,000

Star Nebula Ltd – £10,000

James Diner – £5,100

Graham Marchant – £10,000

VM.A V Corporate Services – £5,000

Mark Futter – £5,000

Yoginvest Ltd – £50,000

William Salomon – £10,000

Karen Cooksley – £3,000

Chris Rea – £50,000

Alan Lee – £3,000

David Esfandi – £5,000

Lord Michael Farmer – £15,000

Stephen Massey – £25,000

Sir Mick Davis – £25,000

Vikram Kumar – £7,000

Bruce Hardy McLain – £5,000

Charles Wigoder – £10,000

Jonathan Maffey – £2,000

Chris Rea – £50,000

Al-Karim Nathoo – £10,000

Access Self Storage Ltd – £10,000

Adam Bates – £15,000

Queensway Admin Ltd – £10,000

Adam Bates – £15,000

Eleanor Wolfson – £20,000

Liz Truss:

Jon Moynihan – £20,000

Grolar Developments Ltd – £15,000

Phillip Jeans – £10,000

SJJ Contracts Ltd – £15,000

Fitriani Hay – £100,000

Gary Mond – £10,000

Natasha Barnaba – £50,000

Howard Shore – £50,000

Gordon Phillips – £10,000

Tungsten West plc – £4,050

Andrew Law – £5,127

Linda Edwards – £10,000

Smoked Salmon – £10,000

Clara Freeman – £5,000

Tony Gallagher – £5,500

JC Bamford Excavators Ltd – £5,316

Alison Frost – £5000

Michael Spencer – £25,000

Lord Greville Howard of Rising – £4,356

Baroness Sheila Noakes – £5,000

Barbara Yerolemou – £10,000

Fitriani Hay’s £100,000 donation to Liz was by far and away the biggest. Penny Mordaunt has also registered £84,400 of donations for her leadership campaign. There’s no cost of living crisis for Tory donors…