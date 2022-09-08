Read in Full: Rishi & Liz’s Campaign Donors

The latest register of interests is out, and with it we can finally see who donated to Liz and Rishi’s leadership campaigns. Despite a £300,000 spending limit, both candidates received well in excess of this: Liz raked in £424,349, however Rishi beat this with £449,570. 

Rishi Sunak: 

  • Lord Michael Farmer – £23,470
  • James Diner – £10,000
  • Dr Selva Pankaj – £25,000
  • Lord Michael Spencer – £25,000
  • Star Nebula Ltd – £10,000
  • James Diner – £5,100
  • Graham Marchant – £10,000
  • VM.A V Corporate Services – £5,000
  • Mark Futter – £5,000
  • Yoginvest Ltd – £50,000
  • William Salomon – £10,000
  • Karen Cooksley – £3,000
  • Chris Rea – £50,000
  • Alan Lee – £3,000
  • David Esfandi – £5,000
  • Lord Michael Farmer – £15,000
  • Stephen Massey – £25,000
  • Sir Mick Davis – £25,000
  • Vikram Kumar – £7,000
  • Bruce Hardy McLain – £5,000
  • Charles Wigoder – £10,000
  • Jonathan Maffey – £2,000
  • Chris Rea – £50,000
  • Al-Karim Nathoo – £10,000
  • Access Self Storage Ltd – £10,000
  • Adam Bates – £15,000
  • Queensway Admin Ltd – £10,000
  • Adam Bates – £15,000
  • Eleanor Wolfson – £20,000

Liz Truss: 

  • Jon Moynihan – £20,000
  • Grolar Developments Ltd – £15,000
  • Phillip Jeans – £10,000
  • SJJ Contracts Ltd – £15,000
  • Fitriani Hay – £100,000
  • Gary Mond – £10,000
  • Natasha Barnaba – £50,000
  • Howard Shore – £50,000
  • Gordon Phillips – £10,000
  • Tungsten West plc – £4,050
  • Andrew Law – £5,127
  • Linda Edwards – £10,000
  • Smoked Salmon – £10,000
  • Clara Freeman – £5,000
  • Tony Gallagher – £5,500
  • JC Bamford Excavators Ltd – £5,316
  • Alison Frost – £5000
  • Michael Spencer – £25,000
  • Lord Greville Howard of Rising – £4,356
  • Baroness Sheila Noakes – £5,000
  • Barbara Yerolemou – £10,000

Fitriani Hay’s £100,000 donation to Liz was by far and away the biggest. Penny Mordaunt has also registered £84,400 of donations for her leadership campaign. There’s no cost of living crisis for Tory donors…
mdi-tag-outline Register of Interests
mdi-account-multiple-outline Liz Truss Penny Mordaunt Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer September 8 2022 @ 11:45 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments