Read in Full: Rishi & Liz’s Campaign Donors
The latest register of interests is out, and with it we can finally see who donated to Liz and Rishi’s leadership campaigns. Despite a £300,000 spending limit, both candidates received well in excess of this: Liz raked in £424,349, however Rishi beat this with £449,570.
Rishi Sunak:
- Lord Michael Farmer – £23,470
- James Diner – £10,000
- Dr Selva Pankaj – £25,000
- Lord Michael Spencer – £25,000
- Star Nebula Ltd – £10,000
- James Diner – £5,100
- Graham Marchant – £10,000
- VM.A V Corporate Services – £5,000
- Mark Futter – £5,000
- Yoginvest Ltd – £50,000
- William Salomon – £10,000
- Karen Cooksley – £3,000
- Chris Rea – £50,000
- Alan Lee – £3,000
- David Esfandi – £5,000
- Lord Michael Farmer – £15,000
- Stephen Massey – £25,000
- Sir Mick Davis – £25,000
- Vikram Kumar – £7,000
- Bruce Hardy McLain – £5,000
- Charles Wigoder – £10,000
- Jonathan Maffey – £2,000
- Chris Rea – £50,000
- Al-Karim Nathoo – £10,000
- Access Self Storage Ltd – £10,000
- Adam Bates – £15,000
- Queensway Admin Ltd – £10,000
- Adam Bates – £15,000
- Eleanor Wolfson – £20,000
Liz Truss:
- Jon Moynihan – £20,000
- Grolar Developments Ltd – £15,000
- Phillip Jeans – £10,000
- SJJ Contracts Ltd – £15,000
- Fitriani Hay – £100,000
- Gary Mond – £10,000
- Natasha Barnaba – £50,000
- Howard Shore – £50,000
- Gordon Phillips – £10,000
- Tungsten West plc – £4,050
- Andrew Law – £5,127
- Linda Edwards – £10,000
- Smoked Salmon – £10,000
- Clara Freeman – £5,000
- Tony Gallagher – £5,500
- JC Bamford Excavators Ltd – £5,316
- Alison Frost – £5000
- Michael Spencer – £25,000
- Lord Greville Howard of Rising – £4,356
- Baroness Sheila Noakes – £5,000
- Barbara Yerolemou – £10,000
Fitriani Hay’s £100,000 donation to Liz was by far and away the biggest. Penny Mordaunt has also registered £84,400 of donations for her leadership campaign. There’s no cost of living crisis for Tory donors…