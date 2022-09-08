Queen Put Under Medical Supervision, Family Informed

Buckingham Palace says “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William are travelling to Balmoral…

News first reached hacks as Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, was seen informing Liz Truss and Angela Rayner in turn. Ian Blackford was also informed. Sir Lindsay paused the energy debate to send the House’s “best wishes” to her majesty.

Sounds serious…