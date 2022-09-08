Owen Jones & Laura Pidcock’s Think Tank Closes Down

In yet more proof the hard left is ‘winning the battle of ideas’, the hard left think tank CLASS has announced it is closing down. In a statement this morning the trade union-backed wonk house said the decision “comes as the trade union movement transitions into a new era of grassroots industrial organising”. Whatever that means…

CLASS was formed in 2012 by the Unite, GMB and CWU unions, and the think tank boasts that, despite their closure, “the left is in a stronger position than it was during CLASS’s foundation in 2012.

The move is another blow for the ever-shrinking career prospects of former ‘future leader of the Labour Party’ Laura Pidcock, who is their current President and Chair, just months after she confirmed she’d abandoned plans to re-stand as a Labour candidate at the next election.

Owen Jones has also closely been involved with the think tank, serving on its National Advisory Panel and advising them on “policy direction”. Others serving on the panel include Diane Abbott, Will Hutton, Ian Lavery, Kevin Maguire and Len McCluskey. The hard left will continue ‘winning the argument’ for many years to come, no doubt…