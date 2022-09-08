Lord Spencer: “FT is Not a Pro-Business Paper”

City grandee Lord Spencer launched a brilliant tirade against the salmon-tinged socialists at the FT, attacking the paper for being astonishingly anti-business and said he’s “astonished it’s still called the Financial Times.”

“That’s typical FT, I’ll be honest with you, the FT is not a pro-business paper, it is not a pro-Tory paper – no reason it should be a pro-Tory paper – but you might think it might be a pro-business paper. It is not. In fact it has always been highly sceptical of the business community. I’m astonished it’s still called the Financial Times!”

He’s right, the pink ‘un has been pinko for decades…