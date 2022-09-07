Truss Front Bench Pips Labour’s on Ethnic Diversity

Guido has crunched the numbers and Liz Truss’s Cabinet just pips Labour’s with a higher proportion of ethnic minority members on their front bench. The Big Four do a lot of heavy lifting, with Liz herself, James Cleverly, Suella Braverman and Kwasi Kwarteng leading the Cabinet, meaning for the first time in Britain’s history there’s not a single white man in the great offices of state. Ranil Jayawardena, Kemi Badenoch Alok Sharma and Nadhim Zahawi take the Cabinet up to seven BAME members: 23% of the total. 

By Guido’s reckoning, Labour’s shadow cabinet has six ethnic minority members, or a mere 20%.

Meanwhile, Labour continue thrashing the Tories on gender and state school educations. All completely irrelevant, but nonetheless, interesting to note …
