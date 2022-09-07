Sir Tim Barrow Appointed National Security Advisor

Former British ambassador to the EU has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new National Security Advisor. He will succeed Sir Stephen Lovegrove, who will become the Prime Minister’s Defence Industrial Adviser.

Liz says:

“Sir Tim Barrow brings with him a huge wealth of experience safeguarding the interests and security of the British people around the world. This includes working on the UK’s response to Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

“I would also like to thank Sir Stephen Lovegrove for his distinguished service as National Security Adviser. I am pleased he will continue to promote our thriving nuclear defence industry, working with key international partners to keep our people safe every day.”