No. 10 Press Secretary Refers Lobby to the Authoritative SpAd List

Today’s post-PMQs Lobby huddle saw hacks clamouring for a full list of SpAds and No. 10 advisers. The clearout of the Boris regime has been brutal so far, culling Rishi loyalists in Cabinet as well as swathes of political bag carriers. Guido was unsurprised to hear the official government spokesperson’s answer:

Hack: Will you publish a list of government advisers?

Press secretary: The list of advisers is published each summer.

Hack: Nothing this year?

Press secretary: You can refer to the Guido Fawkes website.

The list is shaping up, with No. 10 already pretty much complete. Departmental SpAds whose bosses have remained in Cabinet are, by and large, sticking by them. The most interesting hire Guido’s come across so far is former BBC presenter Giles Dilnot, who is set to join his longstanding friend James Cleverly in the Foreign Office. Sajid’s ex-SpAd Alice Hopkin and Steve Barclay’s Hudson Roe are also believed joining him.

Whilst Dominic Raab was promptly given the sack, his ex-media SpAd Bea Timpson has been scooped up by the new No. 10 press team. Alice Robinson, who’s joined the private office with Liz’s new Chief of Staff is the same Alice Robinson who’s married to Liz’s new Party Chairman Jake Berry. Robert Buckland has already filled out his two vacancies, with Alex Williams and Olivia Williams (unrelated). Plenty of other soon-to-be SpAds are bugging their prospective bosses to sort out the paperwork ASAP…

Read the authoritative list in full here. As ever tip-offs are welcomed.