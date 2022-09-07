Dr Coffey Interrupted by Dr Dre

The new Deputy PM’s morning media round was interrupted this morning, as her chat with Nick Ferrari saw Therese Coffey’s phone start blaring out Dr Dre’s hit Still Dre. While reaching to turn it off Therese confessed it was an 8am morning alarm rather than her preferred interview soundtrack. Given her new role as Health Secretary Guido wonders whether the song of choice should be updated to his 2011 single, I Need a Doctor. It’s not the first time Dr Dre’s caused embarrassment to a UK politician – in 2016 Tim Farron’s kids set his phone ringtone to “F*** Tha Police”, resulting in it blaring out during a meeting…