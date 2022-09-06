WATCH: Rachel Johnson Reveals Boris’s Final 15 Minutes in Downing Street

Rachel Johnson speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC just now after Boris left Downing Street for the last time:

“In the last fifteen minutes of his time in Number 10, you would think he’d be off in a side room reading his notes… Jacob [Rees-Mogg] and his son Peter asked for a photograph, Nadine [Dorries] asked for a photograph, which was all great, but you know, he obliged. There were bacon sandwiches, and someone said ‘no, the food’s never worth eating in Number 10… and then we were all taken out and put in our places… and that was it.”

Boris’s plane is currently in the air, destined for Balmoral:

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie board plane to Aberdeenshire



The outgoing PM will see the Queen in Balmoral and formally resignhttps://t.co/QYvkrw8bLx pic.twitter.com/nfHHV7Kqda — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 6, 2022

He just flew over Rishi’s constituency around ten minutes ago…