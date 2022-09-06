Scotland’s Male “Period Dignity” Tsar Quits Amid Backlash

Jason Grant’s brief period as Scotland’s first and only menstruation tsar is at an end. Having taken up the government-funded job last month, and tasked with promoting access to free sanitary products across schools and colleges, Grant has now stepped down after critics – including Ian Blackford – argued it was probably best to have a woman in that role instead. Rather than appointing a woman, however, the Period Dignity Working Group have decided to just scrap the job altogether:

“The partners involved in the Period Dignity Working Group are committed to alleviating period poverty in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross. It is regrettable that given the threats and abuse levelled at individuals in recent weeks, the period dignity regional lead officer role will not continue. The working group is now looking closely at alternative ways to deliver these vital services in line with the legal requirements of the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021.”

Back to the drawing board. Who could’ve possibly seen this coming?