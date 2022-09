+++ RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

Stay tuned…

1922: Suella Braverman appointed Home Secretary

1915: James Cleverly appointed Foreign Secretary

1907: Kwasi Kwarteng appointed Chancellor

1858:Therese Coffey appointed Health Secretary & Deputy PM

1850: Shailesh Vara out as NI secretary

1843: Greg Clark sacked as Levelling Up Secretary

1843: George Eustice sacked as Environment Secretary

1835: Andrew Stephenson sacked as Party co-Chair

1830: Johnny Mercer sacked as Veterans’ Affairs Minister

1801: Steve Barclay sacked as Health Secretary

1800: Grant Shapps sacked as Transport Secretary

1749: Dominic Raab sacked as Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister