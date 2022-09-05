Punditry Predicting Coffey for One Third of Cabinet Jobs

The leadership race may now be over, though fortunately for the punditocracy there are still another 24 hours of reshuffle chin-stroking to go before the circus really comes to an end. If media speculation is anything to go by, no one will be busier in Liz Truss’s upcoming Cabinet than her loyal lieutenant Thérèse Coffey. In the past month or so, the current Work and Pensions Secretary has been mooted for a new job every week. The new flavour of the week is Deputy Prime Minister, although since July her name’s cropped up all over Whitehall:

Credit to The Sun for reporting that the Deputy PM job will at least be attached to a Departmental post. One of them might be right in the end…