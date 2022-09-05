Priti Patel & Nigel Adams Resign

Priti Patel has resigned as Home Secretary and is returning to the backbenches. During the early stages of the Liz versus Rishi contest, she was hyped as someone to stay in Cabinet, albeit demoted to party chairman. Guido can also reveal ultra-Boris loyalist and fixer Nigel Adams, Cabinet Office minister of state, has also resigned ahead of Liz’s inauguration tomorrow. Neither are intended as snubs to Liz – unlike when Philip Hammond et al quit on Theresa May’s last day – however they are signals they both want a couple of years out of government. Read Priti and Nigel’s letters in full below: