Lee Anderson: Ship Laura Kuenssberg and Joe Lycett to a Desert Island

Anyone tuned in to yesterday’s launch of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg won’t have failed to notice guest comedian Joe Lycett stealing the limelight. It turns out inviting a comedian onto your panel show doesn’t result in a serious analysis of the energy crisis. Lycett sarcastically endorsed Liz Truss while performing as a “very right wing” character. The Mail isn’t happy…

I’ll be off to the framers in the morning pic.twitter.com/tJLFwtSnBU — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 4, 2022

Neither is Lee Anderson, by the sounds of it. Speaking to Mike Graham on TalkTV this morning, he’s just called for the whole BBC to be shipped off to a desert island, because “they do not represent what this country wants.” “When they said there was a comedian on the show I thought it was Emily Thornberry,” boom, boom…