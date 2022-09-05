Boris & Carrie Congratulate Liz, Rishi Calls for Unity

Boris has congratulated Liz Truss on a “decisive win” in the leadership race:

“I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent.”

It’s not like Boris stayed neutral throughout the race. This morning the BBC’s Chris Mason reported that Liz visited Boris at Chequers to ask his advice on how to be PM.

Rishi has tweeted, through obviously gritted teeth, “It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times.”

Meanwhile, Carrie took to Instagram to wish Liz and her family well, alongside a photo of her, Boris, Wilf and Romy stepping through the No. 10 door into Downing Street for the last time.

“I expect Wilf and Romy won’t remember it but they’ve had an incredibly happy start to their lives growing up here.”

Hopefully they’ll remember the wallpaper rather than the broken slide…