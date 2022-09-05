Ben Elliot Resigns as Tory Co-Chairman

Ben Elliot has stepped down as co-chairman of the Conservative Party. In a statement this afternoon, Elliot said:

“Serving as co-chairman of the Conservative Party has been a huge honour and privilege. I would like to thank my various co-chairmen, colleagues on the Party Board, the National Convention, the excellent senior staff at CCHQ and of course all our professional staff, members and volunteers across the country. I would like to thank Boris Johnson for appointing me, and wish Liz Truss every success in leading our great country, particularly given the challenges of the winter ahead.”

Guido hears this may not be the last resignation before Liz enters No.10 tomorrow…

Hat-tip: Glen Owen