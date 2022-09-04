Truss: We Need to Talk Growth, Not Redistribution

For 25 years governments of all colours have been concerned about how the cake is divided rather than the size of the cake. LIz Truss aims to unshackle the economy from a strait-jacket that pleases the the Gini coeeficient fetishists, the likes of the IFS and Resolution Foundation wonks who dominate the narrative in the broadsheets with charts after every budget about the redistribution of taxes and benefits. The goal of Liz Truss’s government should be provide the framework for economic growth, growth that provides high paying jobs. The Treasury has been trapped in the logic of Gordon Brown, tinkering with taxes and benefits instead of turbo-charging the economy. We can’t tax or redistribute our way to prosperity. Liz Truss knows this and has the drive to reform government policy. It is a positive, optimistic agenda which she needs to move fast on, starting this week…