Podcast Rivalry Triggers On-Air Blooper

The big money transfers from the BBC to podcasting are making people precious. Adam Fleming was clearly not happy that former colleagues Maitlis and Sopel were invited on the BBC Media Show to talk about their new podcast. Host Ros Atkins was not happy that Maitlis didn’t show up. Guest Bad Al Campbell was miffed that it wasn’t all about him…

Enjoyable bit of real life W1A @BBCRosAtkins on a hot mic telling his producer that he "just had a pissy message from @adamfleming..." Sadly now deleted. #ReleaseTheTape @BBCRadio4 pic.twitter.com/xqJNcSohq9 — Media Guido (@MediaGuido) September 3, 2022

The show appears to have lost a few minutes in the edit suite since it first went out. Fortunately, a Guido co-conspirator got the clip above from the first broadcast version…