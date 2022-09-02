Gove Reveals His Song of the Summer

Asked on Times Radio, Michael Gove has revealed his ‘song of the summer’ to be Calvin Harris’s classic dance number, Feel So Close. The question came after more footage of Gove’s partying emerged from his recent trip to Ibiza. Asked for the reason behind the pick, Michael said it spoke to him “both on a lyrical and on a personal level”.

“Feel so close to you right now

It’s a force field

I wear my heart upon my sleeve, like a big deal

Your love pours down on me

Surround me like a waterfall”

What could recent divorcee Mr Gove be referring to?