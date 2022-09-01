Gun-Toting Anti-English Plaid Councillor Surrenders Firearm

The anti-English Plaid Cymru councillor in Caerphilly has surrendered his gun to the police. South Wales Police opened an investigation into Councillor Jon Scriven shortly after Guido reported his questionable social media post on the 23rd August, which also prompted a swift apology from the councillor. Last night Guido was informed the investigation has now concluded.

South Wales Police say he had agreed to make an apology through the restorative justice process. The weapon seen in the post has also been handed over by the councillor and will be checked to ensure that no further offences were committed, before potentially being destroyed. Fair play to South Wales Police for concluding the investigation quickly and not letting it dragon…