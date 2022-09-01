Government Pledges Single-Sex Toilets Across Whitehall By 2025

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s taking (fecal) matters into his own hands when it comes to flushing out woke dogma. Buried within the Government’s Property Strategy published last night, led by Mogg, is a pledge to follow through on Kemi Badenoch’s written statement back in July, and mandate access to single-sex toilets across Whitehall by 2025:

“[We will]Seek to adopt the proposed guidance on appropriate toilet provision for both men and women, prior to formal changes in building regulations. As outlined in the Written Ministerial Statement of 4 July 2022”

The Statement in question, written by Badenoch in her then-role as Equalities Minister, reiterated the need to acknowledge biological differences between the sexes, and to recognise that in public building regulations:

“The Government is also aware of broader concerns that women’s biological differences are being ‘erased’ in public life. It is important that women’s biological needs are respected and taken into account in the provision of facilities such as toilets.”

Looks like Rees-Mogg was paying attention. Still, he may come to loggerheads with staff if he tries forcing a similar move on the parliamentary estate…