Campaign Update: It’s the Final Countdown…

Good Thursday morning. Voting closes at 5pm tomorrow evening. We’ve nearly made it.

The last hustings (finally):

Rishi’s mother might just be the most famous chemist in Britain…

Someone in the audience yelled “who cares”…

Thankfully, escorted out in near-record time…

Got thunderous cheers from the Wembley Arena crowd. Significantly louder than Liz’s. Looks like London is more #Ready4Rishi than the rest of the country…

A unifying tone from the off; none of the blue-on-blue barbs that had become a fixture of this campaign. Said “Liz is a fantastic Foreign Secretary, she is a terrific ambassador for our country”. Guido couldn’t help thinking it sounded a bit like a preemptive concession.

Reiterated his plan to “tackle inflation” and tell people what they “need to hear” rather than what they “want to hear“.

Did not, unlike Liz, rule out energy rationing. Instead, he said: “we shouldn’t rule anything out because the challenges that we face with this crisis are significant. And as many countries are looking at, how we can all optimise our energy usage, that is a sensible thing for us to be doing as a country.”

“Guaranteed” inflation would fall faster under him than “anyone else“.