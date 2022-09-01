Boris Confirms £700 Million for Sizewell C Nuclear Plant

In one of his last speeches as PM, Boris has just announced the government will cough up £700 million for the planned Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk. Confirming the sum trailed in the Sun last night, Boris insisted he was “absolutely confident it will get over the line” with the new investment:

“No more national myopia, no more short-termism, let’s think about the future, let’s think about our kids and our grandchildren, about the next generation. I say to you with the prophetic candour and clarity with one who is about to hand over the torch of office, I say: Go nuclear, go large and go with Sizewell C.”

He also took one last swipe at Blair and Brown for inaction on energy security: “Gee thanks, Tony. Thanks, Gordon”. He also attacked those “who think hydrocarbons are the only answer” – something that could be interpreted as a side swipe at his pro-fracking potential successors. Go nuclear, go large…