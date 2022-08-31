Wonks Warn Woke Police Have “Lost their Way”

A damning new report from Policy Exchange, written by former Metropolitan Police officer David Spencer, has torn into the British police force for having “lost [its] way” in recent years, and urged officers to stop “taking the knee and other acts that could be seen as ‘woke'” to regain public trust after years of declining support in the face of violent crime. This is especially true in London, where less than half the city believes the Met are up to scratch. Not much of a surprise when the Mayor is busy banning burger ads on the tube and constables are deradicalising homophobic horses…

Spencer doesn’t mince his words:

“If the past few years have shown us anything, it is that British policing has lost its way. An overhaul of police leadership is needed which is capable of delivering for the public. When institutions become closed shops they cease to be effective – this cannot happen with the institution that exists to protect the public from crime and disorder.”

He goes on to offer an 11-point manifesto for improvement, including abolishing the College of Policing, retraining staff to better handle eco loons and statue vandals, beefing up powers to dismiss criminal officers (not sure why this wasn’t already in place), and creating an app for residents to report crimes “in real time“. Spencer offers the manifesto as a blueprint for the next PM, whoever she may be. Good timing: today Truss has already announced a new target to cut crime by 20 per cent in London by 2024…