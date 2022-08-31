Starmer Slams Owen Jones as a “Cheerleader” of the Last Failed Attempt

Jeremy Vine’s show saw a great dust-up this morning as Sir Keir was confronted with a video clip of Owen Jones telling the truth about his litany of broken promises. Vine showed Starmer the clip of Owen pointing out that the Labour leader is a “professional political con man. He has brazenly overtly delivered the exact opposite of what he said he’d be as Labour leader,” before going on to call out Starmer’s online Waitrose-shopping FBPE supporters who hate hearing the truth. Returning fire, Sir Keir said he’s:

“not focussed on Owen, I’m sorry Owen, I know Owen, I like Owen, I’m not focussed on Owen… Owen was a cheerleader of the last attempt which failed.”

Owen’s already replied to the attack, pointing out the hypocrisy of Starmer calling him a “cheerleader” of Corbyn. So was Sir Keir – he was in his Shadow Cabinet and campaigned for him to be PM…