Labour’s Resident Socialists Silent on Gorbachev

The death of Mikhail Gorbachev is leading headlines around the world. Boris says he “remains an example to us all”; Biden says he had an “imagination to see that a different future was possible”; the head of the UN said he “changed the course of history”. Labour figures also got on board, with Sir Keir saying he will “forever be remembered as the last leader of the Soviet Union who had the courage and conviction to end the Cold War,” and Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy tweeted he helped “end the Cold War without bloodshed”. All dignified and poignant…

Commies the world over, on the other hand, are delighted that the man who oversaw the fall of the USSR is dead. Guido wondered whether any of Labour’s most leftwing MPs had brought themselves to commemorate the passing of a titan of history.

The short answer is no. Guido’s been through every single member of the Socialist Campaign Groups’ Twitter accounts and not one of the 36 MPs has mentioned the news – not Corbyn, Abbott, McDonnell, Burgon, Long-Bailey, Sultana or Webbe. Surprising for a group of MPs who love social media virtue signalling about global geopolitical events. One day the great Soviet empire will return, Comrades. Long live the revolution ✊🏼.